Free Agency
Free Agency

Report: Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon exercises player option for 2018-19

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jun 20, 2018 9:27 PM ET

Dewayne Dedmon posted career highs in games, points, rebounds and assists in his first season with the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon has picked up his $7.2 million player option for the 2018-19 season, according to Yahoo's Shams Charania.

Dedmon, who signed with Atlanta in July 2017, started 46 games for the Hawks and averaged 10.0 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 52.4 percent from the field.

Dedmon, 28, has played for the 76ers, Magic and Spurs since signing with the Warriors as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.