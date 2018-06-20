Report: Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon exercises player option for 2018-19

Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon has picked up his $7.2 million player option for the 2018-19 season, according to Yahoo's Shams Charania.

Dedmon, who signed with Atlanta in July 2017, started 46 games for the Hawks and averaged 10.0 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 52.4 percent from the field.

Dedmon, 28, has played for the 76ers, Magic and Spurs since signing with the Warriors as an undrafted free agent in 2013.