San Antonio forward Rudy Gay has reportedly declined his player option in his contract with the team and will become an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN's Chris Haynes.

Gay, in his first season with the Spurs, averaged 11.5 points – his lowest since his rookie season in 2006-07 – and 5.1 rebounds in 57 games.

Gay, 31, last summer signed a two-deal after coming off surgery to repair a torn left Achilles tendon.