Legendary Moments In NBA History: Boston Celtics defeat Los Angeles Lakers for 2008 championship

Legendary Moments in NBA History

NBA.com Staff

Jun 17, 2018 11:51 AM ET

 

Paul Pierce won NBA Finals MVP after the Celtics eliminated the Lakers in 2008.

On June 17, 2008, the Boston Celtics powered past the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals to win their 17th NBA title in franchise history. 

The Celtics quickly jumped on the Lakers in the closeout game to lead 58-35 at halftime. After a dominant third quarter, the Celtics slammed on the gas pedal in the fourth to seal the title with a dominant, 131-92 final score. It was the Celtics first NBA championship since 1986. 

Paul Pierce finished with averages of 21.8 points, 6.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds during The Finals to win Finals MVP. 

The Celtics, who added Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett during the previous summer, joined the 1977 Portland Trail Blazers and the 1975 Golden State Warriors as the only teams to win an NBA title one year after missing the playoffs. 

