Reports: Kawhi Leonard demands trade from San Antonio Spurs

It appears that the Kawhi Leonard era with the San Antonio Spurs is coming to an end. According to multiple reports, the 2014 NBA Finals MVP is looking to leave the franchise via trade.

ESPN's Chris Haynes and the San Antonio Express-News' Jabari Young both report Leonard is seeking a trade from the only NBA team he has ever known. Per Haynes, Leonard wants to be traded to Los Angeles, preferably the Lakers:

Leonard, according to sources, has grown frustrated with how the organization handled his quad injury and feels the franchise turned on him once he sought a second opinion. There's a distrust that appears irreparable, sources say. Leonard has communicated with coach Gregg Popovich in recent days, sources say, but the two have yet to speak in person. Leonard has Los Angeles -- preferably the Lakers -- at the center of his preferences for a trade destination, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Leonard and coach Gregg Popovich were reportedly set to meet in the coming weeks to attempt to iron out their differences. That does not seem to be the case now, Young reports:

After a season of uncertainty, sources told the Express-News that All-Star Kawhi Leonard wants to be traded from the Spurs. Earlier this week league sources told the Express-News that head coach Gregg Popovich and Leonard were trying to schedule a meeting, possibly this week, to discuss any issues or concerns Leonard may have had. The Spurs could have offered Leonard a five-year, $219 million supermax extension he is eligible to receive as early as July 16. ... It was thought that the trade chatter involving Kawhi Leonard has cooled off over the last few weeks, with some around the NBA surprised it gained significant traction in the first place.

The Lakers may not be the only team in the mix as the Clippers may have a chance at him, too, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter):

Sources: So far, Leonard has expressed nothing directly to Spurs about future. Lakers and Clippers interest Leonard -- and both teams would move quickly to assemble packages to acquire Leonard. Spurs won't rush. Leonard and his camp had shown interest in $219M super max deal.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix reports via Twitter that the Sacramento Kings may be a team that could get into the Leonard trade mix, too:

Another team to watch in the Kawhi sweepstakes: Sacramento. Kings have talked to teams about the No. 2 pick, per sources, and desperately want an established star.

Additionally, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reports the rift between Leonard and the Spurs has the team ready to move on right away:

Leonard has become uncomfortable with any future with the Spurs — because of overall mistrust stemming from the organization’s handling of his quadriceps injury the past year — and is prepared to move on immediately, league sources said. ... The Spurs’ front office and Leonard’s representatives have been in communication since the season ended, and Leonard has been in contact with coach Gregg Popovich, league sources said. Leonard spent most of the second half of the season rehabbing his injury in New York, where his medical team was based and where he trained with Spurs staffers. He has returned close to full health from the lingering quad injury.

Leonard played in just nine games for San Antonio in the 2017-18 campaign due to a quad injury he initially suffered in Game 1 of the 2017 Western Conference finals. The two-time Kia Defensive Player of the Year's absence was especially notable late in the season, when he went to New York to continue rehab and chose not to be with the team during its playoff run. San Antonio was defeated 4-1 in the first round of the playoffs by eventual-champion Golden State.

The tension surrounding the situation intensified when, after opting to not be with the team for rehab reasons, Leonard was spotted three weeks later attending a Dodgers game in Los Angeles.

San Antonio is hoping to regain the usual good footing it holds with its stars in order to maintain the standard of excellence they have maintained since drafting Tim Duncan No. 1 overall in 1997. The Spurs had won at least 50 games in every season until 2017-18, when they went 47-35 and finished seventh in the Western Conference.

Of further concern is Leonard's contract status. The two-time All-Star can enter unrestricted free agency in 2019 if he does not sign a contract extension with the Spurs this summer.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.