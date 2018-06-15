Patience pays off Mikal Bridges as NBA Draft nears

Mikal Bridges is an outlier.

In the one-and-done era, the lottery portion of the NBA Draft has been filled with players who logged a single season of college basketball.

Lottery picks who redshirted are rare -- Kris Dunn of Providence, who sat out a season because of a shoulder injury, was the last one (the Minnesota Timberwolves took him at No. 5 in the 2016 Draft). Rarer still is a lottery pick who redshirted willingly, who chose to take an unconventional career path, who, in this era of instant gratification, chose to be patient.

Mikal Bridges was a standout performer at Villanova.

That’s why Bridges, a 6-foot-7 swingman from Villanova who is projected as a top 10 pick in virtually every mock draft, stands out.

When he showed up on campus in 2014, he weighed less than 180 pounds. His jump-shot mechanics needed adjusting. And the competition ahead of him on the Wildcats’ roster was stout -- future NBA players Darrun Hilliard and Josh Hart.

None of that seemed to bother Bridges.

“I was raised to be patient,” Bridges said. “When the coaches brought up the idea [of redshirting], I just knew it was the right thing to do. My body wasn’t ready. I tried to think about my future. I thought the future was more important than the present.”

Little did Bridges know how smart that decision would be. Fitting in perfectly with the small-ball system Villanova coach Jay Wright made fashionable, Bridges helped the Wildcats win an NCAA national championship as a freshman and again last March.