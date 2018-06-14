Wichita State's Landry Shamet steadily becomes solid NBA Draft prospect

It’s fair to say Wichita State’s Gregg Marshall is one of the more demanding coaches in college basketball. He expects perfection from everyone, but especially his better ones. That’s why Landry Shamet earned the nickname “One a Day” early in his career.

It’s also why he’s about to become a first-round pick in next week’s NBA Draft.

Shamet came to Wichita State in 2015 as a 6-foot-4 scoring guard, the highest-rated recruit in Marshall’s then nine years as coach. Shamet arrived with every intention to play with the Shockers’ future NBA backcourt of Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker.

* Synergy Stats: Landry Shamet scouting report

But a stress fracture suffered three games into his freshman season forced Shamet to take a medical redshirt. If Shamet couldn’t play with VanVleet and Baker, at least took notes on their every move in their final season.

“I went there to play with those two guys and to contribute to a great team,” Shamet said. “Who knows what would have happened if I’d played? But sitting on the bench [after his injury], I had a different perspective. As a freshman, you get to play through your mistakes. Once I had that aspect taken away from me, I had to adjust.

In 2017-18, Landry Shamet averaged 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

“The amount of information I gained from just watching Fred and Ron was incredible. How they approached every day. How they handled situations. One game I focused on Ron’s on-ball defense and how he fought through every screen. Another game I watched how Fred went through his progressions and how he made decisions. But the biggest thing I learned was pace. Nobody ever sped Fred up. Ron was the same way.”

Armed with those observations, Shamet -- who in his redshirt freshman season became one of the country’s best 3-point shooters -- was ready when Marshall asked him to switch to point guard in 2017. The WSU staff had recruited Shamet with every expectation he could handle the point.

“Initially you had to really like his size and his ability to handle the ball and be a legitimate scoring point guard,” says former assistant coach Steve Forbes, now East Tennessee State’s coach. Forbes recruited Shamet, but never coached him.

“There are not very many 6-4 guys out there that can play the one and score the ball like he could. Those things jumped out at us, along with his athleticism. Once you got to know him, you learned he was very focused at a young age. He had tremendous work ethic. He wanted to be a great player.”