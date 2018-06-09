Shouldering the offense took big toll on LeBron James' defense

CLEVELAND -- When asked Thursday about what makes the Golden State Warriors a great defensive team, LeBron James was quick to answer.

"Draymond," James said, praising 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green. "Draymond is a catalyst and the anchor for their defense. Very, very smart defensively. He knows pretty much every set. He kind of flies around and dictates their defense, either on the perimeter or protecting the rim as well."

Here's the thing: LeBron James could be as good a defender as Draymond Green. Even better. James certainly has the basketball I.Q.

"He's probably one of the smartest guys to ever play the game," Green said about James not long after the compliments went in the other direction.

And James, of course, is both bigger and quicker than Green. He can "fly around" on the perimeter and protect the rim as well as any non-center in this league.

Two years ago, the U.S. National Team allowed 117 points per 100 possessions over their last three pool play games at the 2016 Olympics. The Americans were undefeated, but their defense had been porous, to say the least. And as they were prepping for the elimination rounds, one staffer noted that it was on defense "where we really miss LeBron."

James had played in each of the last three Olympics, but skipped 2016. Before the U.S. figured things out defensively in the elimination rounds in '16, the staffer pointed out that James' defensive instincts and athleticism erased a lot of his teammates mistakes on that end of the floor.

The Cleveland Cavaliers made a lot of defensive mistakes this season. They ranked 29th out of 30 teams in defensive efficiency, and that shouldn't be a surprise to those who watched them throughout the season. The defensive breakdowns were commonplace from night to night.

The Cavs ranked in the bottom six in both opponent field goal percentage in the paint and opponent effective field goal percentage from outside the paint. They ranked 26th in regard to both forcing turnovers and forcing the least efficient shots on the floor (those between the restricted area and 3-point range).