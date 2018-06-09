2018 NBA Finals
2018 NBA Finals

As the season ends, NBA players begin to make pitch to LeBron James

From NBA Twitter reports

Jun 9, 2018 2:08 AM ET

The NBA season is not even a day old, NBA players have begun their recruiting pitches to LeBron James, who is expected to test the free agent market.

After Friday's loss, James says he has not begun to process his future.

The watch is on. What will LeBron James do next?

''I have no idea at this point,'' James said.

But a few players are making their suggestions known.

 

