Report: Jerry Stackhouse joins Memphis Grizzlies as assistant coach

After making the rounds in early head coaching interviews, Jerry Stackhouse will reportedly take an important step toward ultimately earning that position.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that Stackhouse, a former NBA All-Star and standout head coach in the NBA G League, will join the Memphis Grizzlies as an assistant coach under JB Bickerstaff.

Stackhouse was considered in recent coaching searches conducted by the Hornets, Magic and Knicks. All three franchises opted for other candidates, but it is widely expected that Stackhouse's NBA coaching career will only progress from here.

For now, he will help guide a Grizzlies team hoping to rebound from its first season out of the playoffs since 2010, an effort that will be aided by Memphis holding the fourth overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.