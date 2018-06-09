2018 NBA Finals
2018 NBA Finals

NBA Finals, Game 4: The Wrap

Complete coverage of Game 4 from NBA.com

Jun 9, 2018 3:12 AM ET

Game 4 Final Score: Warriors 108, Cavaliers 85 | Warriors win series 4-0 | Series Hub

The Lede: Stephen Curry scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added a triple-double and another NBA Finals MVP trophy and the Golden State Warriors won their second straight title and third in four years.

Game 4 Coverage: Warriors 108, Cavaliers 85

Video Recap: Warriors 108, Cavaliers 85
Durant named Finals MVP
Game 4 Recap & Box Score
Video Box Score | Shotcharts
The Big Story: Game 4

Analysis

Smith: Warriors stacked for forseeable future
Schuhmann: Warriors defend title -- literally
NBA.com/Stats: Inside The Box Score -- Game 4

NBA TV

Durant: 'I'm at the peak of who I want to be'
Curry: Journey was toughest one yet
Green wonders if it could have been four-peat

Top Plays & Highlights

Ultimate Highlight: Warriors complete sweep
Turning Point: Curry, Durant take over
Top 5 Plays from Game 4
• Play of the Day | Move of the Night | Handle of the Night
• Dunk of the Night | Assist of the Night | Block of the Night
LeBron checks out to 'M-V-P' chants
Curry drill seven 3-pointers, scores 37
• Durant posts first career playoff triple-double

Postgame News Conference & Interviews

LeBron discusses hand injury, free agency

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.