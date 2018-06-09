NBA Finals, Game 4: The Wrap

Game 4 Final Score: Warriors 108, Cavaliers 85 | Warriors win series 4-0 | Series Hub

The Lede: Stephen Curry scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added a triple-double and another NBA Finals MVP trophy and the Golden State Warriors won their second straight title and third in four years.

Game 4 Coverage: Warriors 108, Cavaliers 85

• Video Recap: Warriors 108, Cavaliers 85

• Durant named Finals MVP

• Game 4 Recap & Box Score

• Video Box Score | Shotcharts

• The Big Story: Game 4

Analysis

• Smith: Warriors stacked for forseeable future

• Schuhmann: Warriors defend title -- literally

• NBA.com/Stats: Inside The Box Score -- Game 4



NBA TV

• Durant: 'I'm at the peak of who I want to be'

• Curry: Journey was toughest one yet

• Green wonders if it could have been four-peat



Top Plays & Highlights

• Ultimate Highlight: Warriors complete sweep

• Turning Point: Curry, Durant take over

• Top 5 Plays from Game 4

• Play of the Day | Move of the Night | Handle of the Night

• Dunk of the Night | Assist of the Night | Block of the Night

• LeBron checks out to 'M-V-P' chants

• Curry drill seven 3-pointers, scores 37

• Durant posts first career playoff triple-double

Postgame News Conference & Interviews

• LeBron discusses hand injury, free agency