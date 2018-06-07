Cleveland's Kyle Korver unable to shake free from Golden State's clutches

CLEVELAND – The 4-point shot is coming to the NBA, Cleveland sharpshooter Kyle Korver believes, as inevitable in the league’s inflationary, evolutionary march as stretch fives and 7-foot-10 wingspans.

Consider: Of the 57 3-point attempts in Game 3 of the Finals Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena, 32 of them – 56 percent – were hoisted from at least 26 feet out. That’s more than two feet beyond what’s required at any point around the arc. Eleven of those came from 30 feet or farther, with Kevin Durant (four) and Steph Curry (one) combining to make five, for 45.4 percent.

“A lot of guys can shoot two, three, four, five, six, seven, 10 feet behind the 3-point line,” said Korver, one of the most accomplished marksmen in NBA history. “A lot of people can do it. It’s just when is it going to be considered a good shot? When are coaches going to encourage you to shoot that shot?

“It’s just going to keep going. The NBA, we’re going to keep trying to make this more exciting. In 10 years, there’s going to be a 4-point line. For sure, right?”

Could be, if long distance scoring is determined to be a driver of ratings and revenue.

For now, though, Korver is interested in navigating 3-pointers and 2-pointers in the ways in which he, and we, have been accustomed.

A 43.1 percent shooter from distance in his NBA career, Korver has hit 2,213 threes in the regular season over 15 seasons (fourth all-time) and another 237 in the playoffs. But he has made only one of his six 3-point attempts in the 2018 Finals so far and is shooting 1-of-10 overall.

Very un-Korver-like.

In fact, the 37-year-old Cavaliers wing admitted that the 32-footer he launched early in the second quarter of Game 3 was his attempt to shoot one beyond the reach of Golden State’s clingy defense. The Warriors began this championship series determined not to let Korver – a proven threat for big plays and momentum swings – do major damage, and so far they have excelled.

“It’s been a high priority, taking Korver out of the series,” said Draymond Green, the versatile head of Golden State’s defensive snake. “We know, when he gets going, it’s really big for them. They feed off his threes, Kyle feeds off his threes. Coming in we knew, to take him out would be very important. Especially because they need them 12 to 15 points he can possibly bring.”

Korver’s two 3-point attempts Wednesday were uncontested, in this case bullets dodged by the defense.