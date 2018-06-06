Steve Kerr says 'good chance' Andre Iguodala will play in Game 3 of The Finals

* Tonight on ABC: Warriors vs. Cavs (9 ET)

Hours before Game 3 of The Finals, it is sounding as if forward Andre Iguodala may be back in the mix for the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told the media on Wednesday that Iguodala is a game-time decision tonight. He said Iguodala will warm up before Game 3 and a decision on his status will be made after that.

"It's all leaning in the right direction," Kerr said, adding there's "a good chance" Iguodala will play in Game 3.

Here's more from Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, via Twitter: "Andre Iguodala, who practiced yesterday and today, will be a game-time decision. Kerr said there’s “a good chance” Iguodala will play Game 3.

Kerr said Tuesday that Iguodala was improving from the knee injury he suffered in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. Iguodala is officially listed as questionable tonight.

On Monday, ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported that Iguodala hasn't experienced pain in his left knee for the past few days and was expecting to return soon. Iguodala is averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in the 2018 postseason.

