Denver Nuggets unveil new look

DENVER— Tonight, the Denver Nuggets unveiled an evolved brand identity that includes a new color palette, five distinct modern logos and three updated uniforms at a VIP event at Dairy Block in downtown Denver. During halftime of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Nuggets executives, players and coaches were on-site to reveal the updated look that captures the evolution of both the city of Denver and the team.

The image revitalization occurs as the Nuggets continue to shift and evolve into a new era of basketball. The innovative marks and uniforms acknowledge the team’s past, while concurrently looking forward and identifying the transformation of the Mile High City.

“Our franchise has a rich history containing numerous logo and color designs throughout our incredible 50- year story in Denver, “said Josh Kroenke, Vice Chairman of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “The journey leading to this moment started several years ago with extensive market research and numerous in-depth conversations with our fans, players and key partners.

“The Denver Nuggets have always welcomed change and are continually looking for ways to innovate as shown by our evolution from the ABA’s Denver Rockets, to Maxie the Miner, the iconic Rainbow Skyline, and on to the Mountain Peak and Pickaxe. Each era of Nuggets basketball has its own distinct look and feel, and our amazing fans should know that this latest progression aims to celebrate our unique history while turning the page to represent the current and future era of our team.”

More than one hundred fifty people attended tonight’s event to watch Game 3 of the NBA Finals and were introduced to the team’s distinct new look at halftime.

“The Nuggets new brand identity is designed to reflect the dynamic and creative city that we call home, the new look mirrors this exciting era of Nuggets basketball, said Declan J. Bolger KSE Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We are looking forward to incorporating the new logos and uniforms into what will be an exciting 2018-19 season.”

The uniforms will continue to proudly display the Western Union logo as the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Denver Nuggets.

“As a jersey patch partner with the Denver Nuggets, Western Union is proud to be part of this uniform launch,” said Hikmet Ersek, Western Union Chief Executive Officer. “This next team era will continue to embrace the innovative spirit of our company, the team and the Mile High City.

Kroenke added: “The Nuggets already underwent two major uniform modifications recently in the landmark jersey patch sponsorship with Denver-based Western Union as well as the NBA’s partnership with Nike and I would like to thank each of them for being such fantastic partners to our team and league. I would also like to personally thank Kelley Kocher and her creative team at KSE for their patience through countless ideas and variations of design as well as Declan Bolger, Graham Wincott, and Melanie Morris from the Nuggets marketing department for their tireless effort, deep reflections, and honest assessments of every thought and scheme created.

“Lastly, I would like to give special thank you to Steve Stoute and his unbelievable team at Translation for their passion and imagination to ensure we had exhausted all concepts while keeping proper perspective of our past, present and future. We are exceptionally excited to say that the Nuggets have evolved, and next season can’t come soon enough!”

To learn more details about the Nuggets new color scheme, logos and uniforms please visit: http://nuggets.com/NEFN.

The team looks forward to debuting their modernized look and court redesign next season in front of their home fans at Pepsi Center. Merchandise is available now at www.altitudeauthentics.com. Beginning tomorrow, newly-branded Nuggets apparel is available for purchase at the team store located at Pepsi Center (1000 Chopper Circle) during normal business hours.