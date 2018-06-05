Steve Kerr: Andre Iguodala likely 'questionable' for Game 3 of The Finals

Already up 2-0 in The Finals, the Golden State Warriors got some potential good news about their roster as Game 3 nears.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says forward and former Finals MVP Andre Iguodala is improving from the knee injury he suffered in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. Per Kerr, Iguodala is expected to be upgraded to "questionable" for Game 3. Kerr also said he is hopeful the veteran can play tomorrow (9 ET, ABC), but if not, Kerr is hoping Iguodala will go in Friday's Game 4.

Via Twitter, TNT analyst David Aldridge reports: "Per Steve Kerr, @andre did some on-court work Monday and said he felt better; Kerr said Iguodala would likely be listed as questionable for Game 3 Wednesday, with the hope he’ll be available for Game 4 if he can’t play tomorrow."

Steve Kerr: Andre Iguodala (leg) has been upgraded to questionable for Game 3. — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) June 5, 2018

On Monday, ESPN.com's Chris Haynes reported that Iguodala hasn't experienced pain in his left knee for the past few days and was expecting to return soon. Iguodala is averaging 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in the 2018 postseason.

