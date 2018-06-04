Ten lingering thoughts: Game 2 of NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A few thoughts from Oracle Arena at Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

10 — Superhuman LeBron James had a chance to make this a real series. Mere mortal LeBron, the guy we saw Sunday night in Game 2, has to worry about a sweep. The Warriors neutralized him without their best LeBron defender, Andre Iguodala, who could make his debut in Game 3 of this series Wednesday night in Cleveland (9 ET, ABC). Iguodala has missed the Warriors’ last six games with a knee injury. That’s a two full weeks away from the action for the 2015 Finals MVP, who earned his hardware in large part because of the work he did defending LeBron in that series.

LeBron James flirted with a triple-double in Game 2 of The Finals.

9 — Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets the nod for the most significant tweak from Game 1 to 2 after starting JaVale McGee instead of Kevon Looney. The difference in rim rolling and rim running early was clear. McGee’s size and activity in the opening minutes didn’t allow the Cavaliers to get into a comfort zone and limited the opportunities for LeBron to attack the basket the way he did early and often in Game 1. McGee scored the first four points of the game, setting the tone from the start for the Warriors.

JaVale McGee made the most of his Game 2 start in The Finals.

8 — J.R. Smith might as well have worn a Warriors uniform the way the Oracle Arena crowd treated the Game 1 scapegoat Sunday night. All of the Cavaliers were booed during the playing introductions, while Smith was cheered like a two-time Kia MVP. He even received “M-V-P” chants from the crowd at the free throw line in the first quarter. The outcome of this one was never really in doubt, so he didn’t have to worry about remembering the score during crunch time, since Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue emptied his bench with more than four minutes to play. Smith never got a chance to make up for his Game 1 gaffe.

Warriors fans mockingly give J.R. Smith some 'M-V-P' chants in Game 2.

7 — When you possess the offensive firepower the Warriors do in former Kia MVPs Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, it’s easy to forget that the most dangerous catch-and-shoot artist on the team could be All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson. Instead of waiting until the ball found him, the other "Splash Brother" took matter into his own hands midway through the third quarter by scooping up a loose ball and nailing a transition 3-pointer. That gave Golden State a 72-61 lead to jump-start the offense after halftime.

Hi fellas. My name is Klay Thompson. I'm a pretty good shooter. Feel free to pass me the ball sometimes. If not, I'll just get it myself and take a few fast break bombs. Thanks. #NBAFinals — Sekou Smith (@SekouSmithNBA) June 4, 2018

6 — Kevin Love has been extremely aggressive offensively through the first two games of this series, taking 38 shots (and 16 3-pointers). Aggression doesn’t always translate to success. Love has made just four of his 3-pointers, and was 3-for-8 overall on his 3s in Game 2. He simply hasn’t been the No. 2 threat the Cavaliers need him to be to top the Warriors. He’s shown no lingering effects from his time in the league’s concussion protocol during the conference finals, yet hasn't regained his shooting stroke -- particularly from long range. His back-to-back 20-point, 10-rebound games have come in vain.