Stephen Curry finds shooting stroke, sends Cleveland Cavaliers searching for answers

What deflated the Cavs wasn’t just the shots he made, but the shots he made with fingers in his face. Those contested buckets can be a mental drain on a defense. What else could the Cavs do but shrug? With Cleveland players running up on him, Curry connected anyway and further built a case for him being the best shooter of this generation.

“He’s a big shot taker, big shot maker, tough shot taker, tough shot maker,” said teammate Draymond Green. “We’ve seen this before where he completely takes the game over with his scoring ability … I wouldn’t say I was surprised, but it was like, oh man, he’s really got it going.”

Clearly, this is a spirited and sprightly and, dare we add, spicy Curry we’re seeing. One moment in the fourth after the whistle, he found himself near the Cavs bench and chose to answer back to Kendrick Perkins, the official finger-poker of the Cavs. Giving away eight inches to his trash-talking agitator, Curry walked up to Perkins, nose-to-chest, and gave it right back.

Steph Curry has some words with Kendrick Perkins, who was sitting on the Cavs' bench.

When the shot’s falling, apparently you believe you can do anything.

“He seemed to hit a big shot whenever we needed one,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “We feel a lot of joy when he makes them. He was fantastic.”

Curry hasn’t always felt this alive in The Finals since this Warriors’ run began in 2014. He’s a two-time Kia MVP who doesn’t own a Finals MVP in three tries. That’s rather unusual, and to see Curry slice up the Cavs on Sunday makes it weird to know he was once owned briefly by … Matthew Dellavedova?

Yes. That happened in 2014-15, his first MVP season, when Irving was done for the series after fracturing his kneecap in the opener. Irving outplayed Curry in that game before limping off the floor. Curry’s Finals numbers were respectable (26 points, 6.3 assists, 38 percent from deep) but off from his great regular season as Andre Iguodala claimed Finals MVP honors.

Stephen Curry delivered an epic 3-point barrage in Game 2 of The Finals.

In 2015-16, Curry was even worse (by his standards) against the Cavs at 22.6 points, 3.7 assists and 40 percent shooting. He couldn’t keep the Warriors from blowing a 3-1 lead. In a telling moment during the heat of the action, LeBron scolded Curry, the game’s greatest player essentially letting the first unanimous MVP know he wasn’t up to the task. Curry then was a step-slow on Irving’s Game 7 jumper in the final seconds that sealed the historic comeback.

Then last season, Curry’s Finals numbers finally approached his regular season level and he enjoyed a solid series by averaging 26.8 points and eight assists, but Kevin Durant was a beast and took Finals MVP.

The other day, when asked about possibly winning the award this time, Curry dismissed the idea: “It doesn’t make or break my career or whatever you want to say, looking back. If we win this championship and I don’t win Finals MVP, I’m going to be smiling just as wide and just as big … I’m going to play with the right energy to help my team win. Usually when I’m in that mindset, good things happen. Whether that means Finals MVP or not, who cares?”

Steph Curry hit 3 3-pointers in the fourth, including one four-point play.

When Curry is executing a give-and-go which ends with him sprinting to the corner and drilling a 3, who can guard that? That play is happening with increased frequency. Sometimes, as in the Houston series, a Warriors player -- in this case, Jordan Bell -- will pass it back between his legs to Curry and then act as a shield. In Game 2, Curry raced to the corner three times, the last when he took a pass and floated a high arching shot over Love’s fingertips and took the foul, getting a four-point play out of it.

Curry said the Warriors used that play multiple times this season and it’s only getting some light because of the microscope of the playoffs. Well, it’s catching the Cavs by surprise.

“Anytime he has it from the 3-point line, you have to try and make him shoot twos, contested 2s and do the best job from the 3-point line as well,” said Love. “No matter where you are on the floor, he has a chance to make a miraculous shot.”

Stephen Curry did it all in Game 2, logging 33 points in a runaway win.

And they crushed the Cavs’ spirit, as when Cleveland crept within seven points just after the fourth quarter began and Curry counterpunched by drilling a pair of 3s in a 32-second span. Cleveland never made a meaningful run again.

This was likely the Warriors’ best effort of the postseason, all things considered. They put on a show and finished strong and left no doubt. Curry scored 33 points, Durant shot 10-for-14 and had 26 points while Thompson shook off a sore ankle and added 20 points. When those three are dangerous simultaneously, there’s probably not a defense the Cavs can muster to save themselves. Plus, Green had eight rebounds and seven assists, making sure the ball moved and found the right people.

“I mean, they’re a dangerous ballclub and it starts with those four guys,” said LeBron. “It’s not something that’s surprising.”

Kerr made an adjustment from a tight Game 1 by inserting JaVale McGee in the starting lineup and McGee’s best contribution was catching the ball after being left unchecked. That’s why he shot 6-for-6.

And the Warriors just had omens in their favor. When David West hits a 3-pointer for the first time since November, you know it’s your night.

LeBron remains a massive factor, obviously, and while his Game 2 performance (29 points and one rebound shy of a triple double) didn’t quite send the same degree of fright into the Warriors as he did three days earlier, they haven’t muzzled him, and may never. He’s averaging 40 points, 10.5 assists and 8. 5 rebounds … and down 0-2.

If Curry’s playing like it, will it matter? He’s averaging 31 points, 8.5 assists and making half his 3-pointers for the series. He’s certainly not invisible. He hurt the Cavs in the fourth quarter and overtime in Game 1, then tortured them with 3s in Game 2.

Which means: Curry’s on pace to add a Finals MVP to his two regular season MVPs and a third championship trophy. A few factors are in his favor — no Kyrie — and he’s halfway there. Who’s drawing up a defense to prevent that?

* * *

Veteran NBA writer Shaun Powell has worked for newspapers and other publications for more than 25 years. You can e-mail him here, findhis archive here and follow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.