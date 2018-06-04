One hundred early entry candidates withdraw from 2018 NBA Draft

NEW YORK -- One hundred players have notified the NBA that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2018 NBA Draft presented by State Farm. Following the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on June 11, 2018, a comprehensive release will be distributed listing the additional players who provided the NBA with timely notice that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2018 NBA Draft.
The following 100 players have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2018 NBA Draft:
Player | School | Height | Status
Esa Ahmad | West Virginia 6-8 Junior
Udoka Azubuike | Kansas 7-0 Sophomore
Sedrick Barefield | Utah 6-2 Junior
Tyus Battle | Syracuse 6-6 Sophomore
Lamonte Bearden | Western Kentucky 6-3 Junior
Ky Bowman | Boston College 6-1 Sophomore
Brown Jr. | Kansas State 6-3 Junior
Bryce Brown | Auburn 6-3 Junior
C.J. Burks | Marshall 6-4 Junior
Jordan Caroline | Nevada 6-7 Junior
Haanif Cheatham | FGCU 6-5 Junior
Yoeli Childs | BYU 6-8 Sophomore
Chris Clemons | Campbell 5-9 Junior
Tyler Cook | Iowa 6-9 Sophomore
Isaac Copeland Jr. | Nebraska 6-9 Junior
Mike Daum | South Dakota State 6-9 Junior
Jon Davis | Charlotte 6-3 Junior
Jordan Davis | Northern Colorado 6-2 Junior
Shawntrez Davis | Bethune-Cookman 6-9 Junior
Terence Davis | Mississippi 6-4 Junior
Noah Dickerson | Washington 6-8 Junior
Torin Dorn | North Carolina State 6-5 Junior
Nojel Eastern | Purdue 6-6 Freshman
Carsen Edwards | Purdue 6-1 Sophomore
Jon Elmore | Marshall 6-3 Junior
Bruno Fernando | Maryland 6-10 Freshman
Dextor Foster | ASA College (FL) 6-5 Junior
Jarrey Foster | SMU 6-6 Junior
Robert Franks Jr. | Washington State 6-7 Junior
Eugene German | Northern Illinois 6-0 Sophomore
Admon Gilder | Texas A&M 6-4 Junior
Michael Gilmore | FGCU 6-10 Junior
Jessie Govan | Georgetown 6-10 Junior
Tyler Hall | Montana State 6-4 Junior
Jaylen Hands | UCLA 6-3 Freshman
Zach Hankins | Ferris State 6-10 Junior
Ethan Happ | Wisconsin 6-10 Junior
Jared Harper | Auburn 5-10 Sophomore
Mustapha Heron | Auburn 6-5 Sophomore
Malik Hines | Massachusetts 6-10 Junior
Jalen Hudson | Florida 6-6 Junior
Dewan Huell | Miami 6-11 Sophomore
Tramaine Isabell Jr. | Drexel 6-1 Junior
Justin James | Wyoming 6-7 Junior
Zach Johnson | FGCU 6-2 Junior
Christian Keeling | Charleston Southern 6-4 Sophomore
Sagaba Konate | West Virginia 6-8 Sophomore
Kalob Ledoux | McNeese State 6-3 Sophomore
Abdul Lewis | NJIT 6-10 Junior
Victor Lewis II | West Texas A&M 6-3 Junior
Dominic Magee | Southern Mississippi 6-4 Junior
Fletcher Magee | Wofford 6-4 Junior
Caleb Martin | Nevada 6-7 Junior
Cody Martin | Nevada 6-7 Junior
Malik Martin | South Florida 6-11 Junior
Zane Martin | Towson 6-4 Sophomore
Charles Matthews | Michigan 6-6 Sophomore
Luke Maye | North Carolina 6-8 Junior
Jalen McDaniels | San Diego State 6-10 Freshman
Markis McDuffie | Wichita State 6-8 Junior
Christian Mekowulu | Tennessee State 6-9 Junior
Aaron Menzies | Seattle 7-3 Junior
Shelton Mitchell | Clemson 6-3 Junior
Takal Molson | Canisius 6-5 Freshman
Juwan Morgan | Indiana 6-8 Junior
Matt Morgan | Cornell 6-3 Junior
Isaiah Moss | Iowa 6-5 Sophomore
Travis Munnings | Louisiana-Monroe 6-6 Junior
Jordan Murdock | Friends University 6-4 Junior
Ray Ona Embo | Tulane 6-5 Sophomore
James Palmer Jr. | Nebraska 6-6 Junior
Keanu Peters | Salt Lake CC (UT) 6-2 Sophomore
Lamar Peters | Mississippi State 6-0 Sophomore
Jalon Pipkins | Cal State-Northridge 6-4 Freshman
Shamorie Ponds | St. John’s 6-1 Sophomore
Jontay Porter | Missouri 6-11 Freshman
Marcquise Reed | Clemson 6-3 Junior
Isaiah Reese | Canisius 6-5 Sophomore
Cody Riley | UCLA 6-10 Freshman
Kerwin Roach II | Texas 6-4 Junior
Ahmaad Rorie | Montana 6-1 Junior
Quinton Rose | Temple 6-8 Sophomore
Admiral Schofield | Tennessee 6-5 Junior
Ronshad Shabazz | Appalachian State 6-5 Junior
Chris Silva | South Carolina 6-9 Junior
Deshon Taylor | Fresno State 6-2 Junior
Reid Travis | Stanford 6-8 Junior
Lagerald Vick | Kansas 6-5 Junior
Christian Vital | Connecticut 6-2 Sophomore
Jaylin Walker | Kent State 6-1 Junior
Nick Ward | Michigan State 6-8 Sophomore
PJ Washington | Kentucky 6-7 Freshman
Tremont Waters | LSU 5-11 Freshman
Quinndary Weatherspoon | Mississippi State 6-4 Junior
Andrien White | Charlotte 6-3 Junior
Demajeo Wiggins | Bowling Green 6-10 Junior
Lindell Wigginton | Iowa State 6-2 Freshman
Austin Wiley | Auburn 6-11 Freshman
Kris Wilkes | UCLA 6-8 Freshman
Justin Wright-Foreman | Hofstra 6-1 Junior