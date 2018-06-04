One hundred early entry candidates withdraw from 2018 NBA Draft

NEW YORK -- One hundred players have notified the NBA that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2018 NBA Draft presented by State Farm. Following the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline of 5 p.m. ET on June 11, 2018, a comprehensive release will be distributed listing the additional players who provided the NBA with timely notice that they wish to be removed from the list of “early entry” players eligible for selection in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The following 100 players have withdrawn their names from consideration for the 2018 NBA Draft:

Player | School | Height | Status

Esa Ahmad | West Virginia 6-8 Junior

Udoka Azubuike | Kansas 7-0 Sophomore

Sedrick Barefield | Utah 6-2 Junior

Tyus Battle | Syracuse 6-6 Sophomore

Lamonte Bearden | Western Kentucky 6-3 Junior

Ky Bowman | Boston College 6-1 Sophomore

Brown Jr. | Kansas State 6-3 Junior

Bryce Brown | Auburn 6-3 Junior

C.J. Burks | Marshall 6-4 Junior

Jordan Caroline | Nevada 6-7 Junior

Haanif Cheatham | FGCU 6-5 Junior

Yoeli Childs | BYU 6-8 Sophomore

Chris Clemons | Campbell 5-9 Junior

Tyler Cook | Iowa 6-9 Sophomore

Isaac Copeland Jr. | Nebraska 6-9 Junior

Mike Daum | South Dakota State 6-9 Junior

Jon Davis | Charlotte 6-3 Junior

Jordan Davis | Northern Colorado 6-2 Junior

Shawntrez Davis | Bethune-Cookman 6-9 Junior

Terence Davis | Mississippi 6-4 Junior

Noah Dickerson | Washington 6-8 Junior

Torin Dorn | North Carolina State 6-5 Junior

Nojel Eastern | Purdue 6-6 Freshman

Carsen Edwards | Purdue 6-1 Sophomore

Jon Elmore | Marshall 6-3 Junior

Bruno Fernando | Maryland 6-10 Freshman

Dextor Foster | ASA College (FL) 6-5 Junior

Jarrey Foster | SMU 6-6 Junior

Robert Franks Jr. | Washington State 6-7 Junior

Eugene German | Northern Illinois 6-0 Sophomore

Admon Gilder | Texas A&M 6-4 Junior

Michael Gilmore | FGCU 6-10 Junior

Jessie Govan | Georgetown 6-10 Junior

Tyler Hall | Montana State 6-4 Junior

Jaylen Hands | UCLA 6-3 Freshman

Zach Hankins | Ferris State 6-10 Junior

Ethan Happ | Wisconsin 6-10 Junior

Jared Harper | Auburn 5-10 Sophomore

Mustapha Heron | Auburn 6-5 Sophomore

Malik Hines | Massachusetts 6-10 Junior

Jalen Hudson | Florida 6-6 Junior

Dewan Huell | Miami 6-11 Sophomore

Tramaine Isabell Jr. | Drexel 6-1 Junior

Justin James | Wyoming 6-7 Junior

Zach Johnson | FGCU 6-2 Junior

Christian Keeling | Charleston Southern 6-4 Sophomore

Sagaba Konate | West Virginia 6-8 Sophomore

Kalob Ledoux | McNeese State 6-3 Sophomore

Abdul Lewis | NJIT 6-10 Junior

Victor Lewis II | West Texas A&M 6-3 Junior

Dominic Magee | Southern Mississippi 6-4 Junior

Fletcher Magee | Wofford 6-4 Junior

Caleb Martin | Nevada 6-7 Junior

Cody Martin | Nevada 6-7 Junior

Malik Martin | South Florida 6-11 Junior

Zane Martin | Towson 6-4 Sophomore

Charles Matthews | Michigan 6-6 Sophomore

Luke Maye | North Carolina 6-8 Junior

Jalen McDaniels | San Diego State 6-10 Freshman

Markis McDuffie | Wichita State 6-8 Junior

Christian Mekowulu | Tennessee State 6-9 Junior

Aaron Menzies | Seattle 7-3 Junior

Shelton Mitchell | Clemson 6-3 Junior

Takal Molson | Canisius 6-5 Freshman

Juwan Morgan | Indiana 6-8 Junior

Matt Morgan | Cornell 6-3 Junior

Isaiah Moss | Iowa 6-5 Sophomore

Travis Munnings | Louisiana-Monroe 6-6 Junior

Jordan Murdock | Friends University 6-4 Junior

Ray Ona Embo | Tulane 6-5 Sophomore

James Palmer Jr. | Nebraska 6-6 Junior

Keanu Peters | Salt Lake CC (UT) 6-2 Sophomore

Lamar Peters | Mississippi State 6-0 Sophomore

Jalon Pipkins | Cal State-Northridge 6-4 Freshman

Shamorie Ponds | St. John’s 6-1 Sophomore

Jontay Porter | Missouri 6-11 Freshman

Marcquise Reed | Clemson 6-3 Junior

Isaiah Reese | Canisius 6-5 Sophomore

Cody Riley | UCLA 6-10 Freshman

Kerwin Roach II | Texas 6-4 Junior

Ahmaad Rorie | Montana 6-1 Junior

Quinton Rose | Temple 6-8 Sophomore

Admiral Schofield | Tennessee 6-5 Junior

Ronshad Shabazz | Appalachian State 6-5 Junior

Chris Silva | South Carolina 6-9 Junior

Deshon Taylor | Fresno State 6-2 Junior

Reid Travis | Stanford 6-8 Junior

Lagerald Vick | Kansas 6-5 Junior

Christian Vital | Connecticut 6-2 Sophomore

Jaylin Walker | Kent State 6-1 Junior

Nick Ward | Michigan State 6-8 Sophomore

PJ Washington | Kentucky 6-7 Freshman

Tremont Waters | LSU 5-11 Freshman

Quinndary Weatherspoon | Mississippi State 6-4 Junior

Andrien White | Charlotte 6-3 Junior

Demajeo Wiggins | Bowling Green 6-10 Junior

Lindell Wigginton | Iowa State 6-2 Freshman

Austin Wiley | Auburn 6-11 Freshman

Kris Wilkes | UCLA 6-8 Freshman

Justin Wright-Foreman | Hofstra 6-1 Junior