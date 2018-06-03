2018 NBA Finals
Golden State Warriors fans serenade JR Smith with standing ovation, MVP chants during Game 2 of NBA Finals

From NBA.com Staff

Jun 3, 2018 8:49 PM ET

 

JR Smith receives loud ovation during pregame warmups during Game 2.

Golden State Warriors fans were on top of their game during Game 2 on Sunday, giving Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith a standing ovation during pregame warmups. 

Smith, of course, infamously dribbled out the clock with the score tied during regulation of Game 1, allowing the Warriors to eventually pull out the win in overtime.

Later in Game 2, Smith was serenaded with chants of "MVP" while attempting a pair of free throws in the first quarter.

 
Warriors fans serenade Smith with MVP chants

Smith admitted Saturday that he may not have been clear about the score in the final seconds of Game 1. When told that cameras appeared to catch him saying "I thought we were ahead," to LeBron James, Smith said, "I might have said that. I’m not for sure, but I might have.”

 
JR Smith discusses his Game 1 blunder

