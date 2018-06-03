2018 NBA Finals
2018 NBA Finals

Klay Thompson available, Andre Iguodala out for Warriors in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Jun 3, 2018 6:24 PM ET

2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala will miss his sixth straight playoff game.

Klay Thompson will suit up for his 100th consecutive playoff game despite suffering a left leg contusion in Game 1. The All-Star guard was hopeful to extend his franchise record of postseason appearances, and will do so after successfully going through warmups prior to Game 2.

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will miss a sixth straight game due to a left lateral leg contusion, Steve Kerr announced in Sunday's pre-game press conference.

Iguodala injured his leg in Game 3 of the West finals against the Houston Rockets

