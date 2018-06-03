Klay Thompson available, Andre Iguodala out for Warriors in Game 2 of NBA Finals

* Sunday on ABC: NBA Finals, Game 2 (8 ET)

Klay Thompson will suit up for his 100th consecutive playoff game despite suffering a left leg contusion in Game 1. The All-Star guard was hopeful to extend his franchise record of postseason appearances, and will do so after successfully going through warmups prior to Game 2.

Injury update for tonight's game: Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine recovery) & Klay Thompson (left lateral leg contusion) are available to play. Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion/bone bruise) is out. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 3, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will miss a sixth straight game due to a left lateral leg contusion, Steve Kerr announced in Sunday's pre-game press conference.

* Complete NBA Finals coverage

Iguodala injured his leg in Game 3 of the West finals against the Houston Rockets.