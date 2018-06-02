2018 NBA Finals
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson dealing with left ankle injury, 'optimistic' for Game 2

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Klay Thompson discusses his injury and expectations for Game 2

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is dealing with a high left ankle sprain, but is expecting to play in Sunday's Game 2 of the NBA Finals. 

Thompson suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Warriors' 124-114 Game 1 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but returned and played 45 minutes. Thompson finished with 24 points on 8-for-16 shooting.

At Saturday's media availability, Thompson said the ankle was "stiff" but he was "optimistic for tomorrow." 

