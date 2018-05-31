2018 NBA Finals
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson exits briefly with leg injury in Game 1

From NBA.com Staff

May 31, 2018 9:28 PM ET

 

Klay Thompson suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson exited the court and went to the locker room after J.R. Smith slipped into his legs in the first quarter of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

Cleveland guard J.R. Smith slipped while trying to contest a pass and slid into Thompson's left leg. The Warriors All-Star immediately fell to the floor and grimaced in pain. He was able to get up under his own power, but ultimately exited the game and left with team officials.

Thompson was diagnosed with a left lateral knee contusion and returned to join his teammates on the bench just before the end of the first quarter.

 

