40 Players expected to attend NBA Global Camp 2018

NEW YORK -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced today the 40 players who are expected to attend the NBA Global Camp 2018, a pre-Draft showcase from June 2-5 at La Ghirada Sports Center in Treviso, Italy, for top Draft-eligible prospects from outside the U.S.

The camp will include team interview sessions, five-on-five games, shooting drills, and strength and agility testing in front of representatives from all 30 NBA teams, all under the direction of NBA personnel.

The camp will also feature a series of scrimmages among prospects from NBA Academies, the league’s network of elite basketball training centers around the world for top male and female prospects from outside the U.S., along with a team from Basketball Australia’s Centre of Excellence and top international prospects. Since October 2016, NBA Academies have been launched in Canberra, Australia; Jinan, Urumqi and Zhuji, China; Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), India; Mexico City, Mexico; and Thies, Senegal.

Select portions of the camp will be live-streamed on the NBA’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/NBA and NBAGlobalCamp.com.

Nineteen of the 40 Draft-eligible prospects who are expected to attend the NBA Global Camp 2018 participated as campers in Basketball Without Borders (BWB), the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball community and outreach program that has seen more than 50 former campers drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents.

Follow the NBA Global Camp 2018 using the hashtag #NBAGlobalCamp on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Find out more about NBA Academies at nbaacademy.nba.com and on Instagram (nbaacademy).