2018 NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala out for Game 1 of NBA Finals due to left leg injury

From NBA.com Staff

May 30, 2018 2:19 PM ET

The Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala during Game 1 of The Finals on Thursday.

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will miss a fifth straight game due to a left lateral leg contusion, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Warriors say Iguodala's latest medical evaluation shows his recovery is making progress, but the pain and inflammation remain surrounding his left knee. 

Iguodala injured his leg in Game 3 of the West finals against the Houston Rockets

The Warriors will re-evaluate Iguodala prior to Game 2 on Sunday. 

