Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala out for Game 1 of NBA Finals due to left leg injury

* Thursday on ABC: NBA Finals, Game 1 (9 ET)
Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will miss a fifth straight game due to a left lateral leg contusion, the team announced on Wednesday.
The Warriors say Iguodala's latest medical evaluation shows his recovery is making progress, but the pain and inflammation remain surrounding his left knee.
Iguodala injured his leg in Game 3 of the West finals against the Houston Rockets.
The Warriors will re-evaluate Iguodala prior to Game 2 on Sunday.