Report: Philadelphia 76ers, Brett Brown reach agreement on three-year extension

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The Philadelphia 76ers will continue to put their trust in coach Brett Brown.

Brown, who took the 76ers from 10 wins to the third seed in the Eastern Conference in just two seasons, has agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2021-2022 season.

A person familiar with the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press. The person spoke Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been officially announced.

Brown had one year left on his contract. The extension is a sign the franchise believes he's still the right coach to lead the Sixers into Eastern Conference contention.

The Sixers won 52 games this season and beat Miami in the first round of the playoffs before they were eliminated in the conference semis by Boston.

Under Brown's watch, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have blossomed into two of the top young players in the league. Brown was hired as the Sixers were about to undergo their rebuilding process that became known as ''The Process.''

The 76ers won 19, 18 and 10 games in each of Brown's first three seasons. The Sixers won 28 games in 2016-17 and made the first playoffs this season for the first time since 2012.