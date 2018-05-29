Andre Roberson has successful left knee scope

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Andre Roberson underwent a successful left knee scope earlier today, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced.

The scope was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthapedic Clinic in Los Angeles, Calif. The elective procedure was done to proactively relieve synovitis, which will enhance rehab activities and accelerate Roberson’s rehab protocol. He remains on pace to return for the start of the 2018-19 season.

In 39 games (all starts) during the 2017-18 season, Roberson averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.15 steals in 26.6 minutes.