Golden State Warriors reserve Andre Iguodala to miss Game 7

May 28, 2018 1:02 PM ET

Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Monday's Game 7 with the Rockets, coach Steve Kerr said during shootaround.

Iguodala, the Warriors' fifth-leading scorer in the postseason at 7.9 points per game, has missed the past three games after suffering a bone bruise in his left leg late in Game 3. 

