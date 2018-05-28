Golden State Warriors reserve Andre Iguodala to miss Game 7

* Tonight on TNT: Game 7, Warriors vs. Rockets (Coverage begins at 8 ET)

Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for Monday's Game 7 with the Rockets, coach Steve Kerr said during shootaround.

Steve Kerr says at shootaround that @andre (lower left leg contusion) is out for Game 7 tonight vs. Houston. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) May 28, 2018

Iguodala, the Warriors' fifth-leading scorer in the postseason at 7.9 points per game, has missed the past three games after suffering a bone bruise in his left leg late in Game 3.