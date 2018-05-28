DA's Top 15 Rankings: Houston Rockets re-claim top spot before Game 7

(Last week’s record in parenthesis; last week’s ranking in brackets)

1) Houston (2-1) [2]: One game, on your racket, in your building, for The Finals. There isn’t a team on earth that wouldn’t take that, even without a healthy Chris Paul.

2) Golden State (1-2) [1]: Klay Thompson sure likes elimination Game 6s.

3) Cleveland (3-1) [4]: Who had Jeff Green, Difference Maker on the Road in Game 7 of the conference finals? We’ll wait.

4) Boston (1-3) [3]: It took until Game 101 of their season for the Celtics’ kids to finally play like kids. That’s a tribute to them and a great sign for the future in Boston.

Sunday's Ultimate Playoffs Highlight: Cavs take Game 7

5) Toronto [2]: Season complete.

6) Philadelphia [6]: Season complete.

7) Utah [7]: Season complete.

8) New Orleans [8]: Season complete.

9) Indiana [9]: Season complete.

10) Oklahoma City [10]: Season complete.

11) San Antonio [11]: Season complete.

12) Miami [12]: Season complete.

13) Milwaukee [13]: Season complete.

14) Minnesota [14]: Season complete.

15) Portland [15]: Season complete.

***

Longtime NBA reporter, columnist and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer David Aldridge is an analyst for TNT. You can e-mail himhere, findhis archive hereandfollow him on Twitter.

The views on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.