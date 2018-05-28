Houston Rockets star Chris Paul will miss Game 7 of Western Conference finals with strained right hamstring

HOUSTON -- Houston's Chris Paul has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against Golden State because of a strained right hamstring.

Coach Mike D'Antoni says: "Everybody came to the same conclusion. There's no way." The nine-time All-Star got hurt late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 and missed the Rockets' 115-86 loss on Saturday.

The Rockets are trying to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1995 against a Golden State team that hopes to reach the finals for the fourth straight season.

D'Antoni says they made the decision because: "He couldn't explode. He couldn't push off of it."

Paul had averaged 21.1 points and 5.8 assists in the playoffs, 19.8 points and 4.6 asist in the series against the Warriors, helping to drive the Rockets to their wins in Games 4 and 5.