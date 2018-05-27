Houston Rockets star Chris Paul 'doubtful'; Golden State Warriors to get McCaw back

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul will be listed as questionable for Game 7 with the right hamstring injury that kept him out of Game 6. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni, though, calls it 'doubtful' and says the team will wait until the last minute to see if Paul can play.

"I think it's a game-time decision," D'Antoni told reporters Sunday. "Probably doubtful, however they list it, or questionable. They will eventually test it and see if there's any possibility whatsoever."

For the Warriors, Kevon Looney is now listed as questionable for Monday with a sore left toe, while guard Patrick McCaw is listed as probable. McCaw has missed two months while recovering from a lower back injury. Andre Iguodala remains questionable with a bone bruise in his left knee.