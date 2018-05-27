2018 NBA Playoffs
2018 NBA Playoffs

Golden State Warriors reserve Andre Iguodala officially listed as questionable for Game 7

From NBA Twitter and media reports

May 27, 2018 8:34 PM ET

 

Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala has been officially classified as questionable for Monday's Game 7 with the Rockets (9 ET, TNT). 

Warriors coach Steve Kerr sounded less confident when meeting the media on Sunday, calling Iguodala "doubtful" for the winner-take-all battle in Houston. 

"If Andre can play, he'll play," Kerr said. "But I would call him doubtful, just because it's gone on this long and he's had a lot of pain. He's doing everything he can to be out on the floor. It just hasn't responded yet."

 Iguodala, the Warriors' fifth-leading scorer in the postseason at 7.9 points per game, has missed the past three games after suffering a bone bruise in his left leg late in Game 3. 

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.