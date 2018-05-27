Golden State Warriors reserve Andre Iguodala officially listed as questionable for Game 7

Warriors sixth man Andre Iguodala has been officially classified as questionable for Monday's Game 7 with the Rockets (9 ET, TNT).

Injury report for tomorrow night's Game 7: Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine recovery) is probable. Kevon Looney (sore left toe) & Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) are questionable. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 27, 2018

Warriors coach Steve Kerr sounded less confident when meeting the media on Sunday, calling Iguodala "doubtful" for the winner-take-all battle in Houston.

"If Andre can play, he'll play," Kerr said. "But I would call him doubtful, just because it's gone on this long and he's had a lot of pain. He's doing everything he can to be out on the floor. It just hasn't responded yet."

Steve Kerr said he'd consider Andre Iguodala "doubtful" for Game 7. The full update. pic.twitter.com/t2G7JSu5k0 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 28, 2018

Iguodala, the Warriors' fifth-leading scorer in the postseason at 7.9 points per game, has missed the past three games after suffering a bone bruise in his left leg late in Game 3.