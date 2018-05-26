Versatile and driven Jacob Evans could be perfect fit for today's position-less NBA

A friend of Cincinnati associate head coach Larry Davis called one day in 2014 to tell him about a player in Louisiana that had been somehow overlooked by power conference schools, even though he played practically in LSU’s backyard.

“You need to go check him out,” Davis’ friend said.

As soon as the NCAA’s summer recruiting period opened, Davis traveled to Myrtle Beach, S.C., where he first laid eyes on Jacob Evans, a Baton Rouge native who was playing for a small AAU team, the kind that doesn’t get offered shoe deals. Within a couple of minutes, Davis, who has been a college assistant and head coach for 35 years, knew the 6-foot-5 Evans could play. Then Davis glanced around the stands to see what other coaches from upper echelon Division I schools were watching the kid.

“I’m looking around and I’m thinking to myself, there should be a lot of [other coaches] here,” Davis says. “And I’m glad there’s not.”

When Davis got back to Cincinnati, he spent time on the phone with Evans’ mother and high school coach, his two closest advisors. The picture they painted of the hard-working, humble Evans intrigued Davis even more, so the next weekend he went New Orleans, where Evans’ AAU team had put on a tournament of its own.

That’s when Davis decided to get his boss, Mick Cronin involved. “I called Mick and said this dude can really play,” Davis says. “We need him.”

The first thing that stood out to Davis was Evans’ shooting ability and size. Evans could play and guard all three perimeter positions — another huge plus. The fact Evans was lightly recruited didn’t bother Davis a bit.

“Our thing is we try to get kids who are under recruited, have a little chip on their shoulder, and want to compete and get better,” Davis says.

Evans checked off all those boxes.

The next weekend, Davis brought Cronin with him to an AAU tournament in Las Vegas, where Evans was again playing.

“Two minutes in, Mick looked at me and says, ‘can we get this guy?’ ” Davis says. “He was just nervous looking at all the different coaches who were walking in and out of the gym.”

As it turned out, Cincinnati could get Evans, though by the latter stages of his recruitment, South Carolina and Auburn were also involved. By that time, it was too late. Davis had built a relationship.

Just as Davis and later Cronin suspected, Evans epitomized the typical Cincinnati player.

“I kind of saw myself as an underdog,” Evans says. “I didn’t have the hype behind my name. From the day I got on campus, the coaches made sure I worked hard every day, as hard as I could, controlling what I can control. What you put into this game is what you get out. You can never be a perfect basketball player, and you can never be satisfied.”