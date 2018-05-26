Golden State Warriors rule out Andre Iguodala for third straight game with left lateral leg contusion

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala will not play in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, coach Steve Kerr said Saturday.



Iguodala has not played since suffering a left lateral leg contusion in Game 3. Iguodala suffered the injury when he banged knees with James Harden in the fourth quarter of Game 3 on Sunday. Kevon Looney started Games 4 and 5 in place of Iguodala.

The Warriors are down 3-2 in the series and facing elimination in the playoffs for the first time since Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA championship.

Kerr added that Patrick McCaw will be dressed for Game 6 but didn't say if he would play. McCaw had been sidelined for almost two months with lumbosacral bone bruise.