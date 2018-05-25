With an eye on the future, Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James pushed to the brink

CLEVELAND -- Sometimes it’s just a basketball game. Sometimes it’s about surviving and advancing. And sometimes, it’s past, present and future rolled into one.

That last perspective is the big-picture, all-encompassing one in play at Quicken Loans Arena Friday night for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference championship series (8:30 ET, ESPN). Normally, it’s rare that a Game 6 – without nearly the cachet of those vaunted, nail-biting Game 7s – would pack such a punch. But this is no ordinary scenario.

No ordinary win-or-go-home pivot point.

No ordinary dominant central figure.

LeBron James is what brings the context to this clash between his Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. His is a career measured in championship rings and lifetime NBA statistical totals, yes, but also in Finals appearances, elimination-game performances and the ability to be great when greatness matters most.

Can LeBron James and the Cavaliers win Game 6 to force a Game 7?

James’ active streak of seven consecutive trips to the NBA Finals is part of the “past” mentioned up top, the train of history that James – as one of the league’s legends, even if he were to quit tomorrow – sends down the track every time he steps on a court. It’s also the one he seems least interested in, assuring fans and media every year around this time that some day, most likely “with a bottle of wine,” he’ll sit back with friends and confidantes and assess his legacy for himself.

The future? That’s the uncertainty in which James seems to revel, or at least thrive, as it relates to his whereabouts for any given season. He set that in motion too, eight years ago, when he took his prodigious talents to South Beach for a four-year crash education in “super teams” and winning. Then he did it again in 2014, boomeranging home not to his Mom’s couch in the basement but to the franchise in Cleveland where, in basketball terms, he was raised.

Four years later, James is poised to do it again. He has an option in his contract for 2018-19 that allows him either to stay in Cleveland or to leave via free agency for ... whatever suits him.

If James wants to build another team of stars and buddies, if he prefers to jump aboard a team growing with young talent already in place such as Philadelphia, if he wants to move for lifestyle and business as much as basketball this time or if he decides that being the King of northeast Ohio to oversee the franchise he presumptively will choose to purchase someday, the choice rightfully is his.

When he came back to Cleveland and led the Cavaliers to three consecutive Finals and the 2016 championship, all paperwork was stamped “Paid In Full.” He owes the basketball public in his home state or elsewhere nothing, as far as on-court achievements or striving.

James steadfastly has declined to address his summer plans whenever asked, and it’s likely they’re being formulated in real time as this 2018 postseason unspools. He shrugged off the idea that he is playing now with his previous Finals appearances in mind, too, when talking with reporters after Cleveland’s Game 5 loss in Boston Wednesday.

LeBron James discusses Game 5 and whether he was fatigued at the end.

“I've never went to any season saying, 'OK, let's have a Finals streak,’” James said. "It's just all about just win every game and it should put us in position to play for a championship. We have another opportunity on Friday to be as good as we can be, play Cavs basketball on our home floor and force a Game 7."