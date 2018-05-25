Danny Green says Kawhi Leonard told him he wants to stay with San Antonio Spurs

The mysterious story surrounding Kawhi Leonard took yet another turn on Friday.

According to San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Leonard personally told him he wants to remain with the organization amid speculation about his future.

.@DGreen_14 says Kawhi Leonard has personally told him he wants to stay with the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/peoyJbjdHv — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 25, 2018

Leonard, who was limited to just nine games during the 2017-18 season because of a lingering quad injury, hasn't publicly commented on whether he wants to stay with the Spurs.

San Antonio was eliminated by the reigning champion Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.