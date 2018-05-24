Report: Detroit Pistons to target ex-Raptors coach Dwane Casey for similar role

The Detroit Pistons are eyeing former Toronto head coach Dwane Casey to roam the team’s sidelines, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Casey was let go earlier this month as the Raptors' winningest coach after seven seasons as coach.

Casey led the Raptors to a team-record 59-23 mark in 2017-18 and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. But the Raptors were swept in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Cleveland Cavaliers, setting in motion an earlier-than-expected offseason for Toronto. Two days ago, Casey was named the NBCA Coach of the Year, an award that is voted on by a panel of his coaching peers.

On Thursday, the Pistons hired longtime league executive Ed Stefanski as a senior executive reporting directly to owner Tom Gores.

Stefanski, who was with the Memphis Grizzlies the last four years, will be charged with re-shaping the team’s front office and will assist in the search for a new head coach. Stefanski, who brings 20 years of NBA-executive level basketball operations experience, has signed a three-year contract with the team.

Earlier this month, the Pistons parted ways with Stan Van Gundy, who was the team’s head coach and president since 2014.

The Pistons went 39-43 this season, missing the playoffs for the third time in four years under Van Gundy. Gores said in a statement released by the team that Van Gundy wanted to return for the 2018-19 season, which would have been the last on his contract.

Van Gundy went 152-176 over four years as Detroit's head coach with only one playoff appearance -- a 4-0 first-round loss to Cleveland -- to show for it.