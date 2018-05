Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who has been very vocal on a variety of social issues, called the NFL’s new national anthem policy “idiotic” when he spoke to the media during his shootaround gathering before Thursday’s Game 5 at the Houston Rockets.

Steve Kerr criticized the NFL for its national anthem policy pic.twitter.com/eaCXC5WhCj — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) May 24, 2018