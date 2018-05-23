2018 NBA Playoffs
Golden State Warriors list Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala as questionable for Game 5

From NBA Twitter and media reports

May 23, 2018 8:12 PM ET

Klay Thompson (left knee strain) and Andre Iguodala (left leg bruise) are both listed as questionable for Game 5, the Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday.

Thompson suffered the injury in the second quarter of Game 4 while crashing to the floor on a drive to the basket. He briefly went to the locker room before returning to the game minutes later. Thompson finished with 10 points on 4-of -13 shooting in 39 minutes.

Iguodala missed Game 4 due to left knee soreness after banging knees with James Harden in the second half of Game 3. After Wednesday's practice, Steve Kerr said Iguodala is feeling better and making progress.

Kerr was much more optimistic about Thompson: "Klay is moving around really well. I think Klay is going to be fine."

We should have a better idea of their availability after shootaround on Thursday. 

