Three technical fouls assessed after Marcus Morris, Larry Nance Jr. get into heated altercation

The Associated Press

May 23, 2018 10:45 PM ET

 

There was a stoppage in play that lasted nearly five minutes while the referees reviewed the confrontation.

BOSTON -- Boston's Marcus Morris and Cleveland's Larry Nance Jr. had to be pulled apart in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night after a hard defensive play by Morris sent Nance to the floor.

Morris and Nance both went up for a pass, and the Cavaliers forward wound up crashing into the first row of seats. Morris appeared to wander over and say something, prompting Nance to jump up and body check him; Morris responded with a one-handed shove to the face.

Aron Baynes and Jaylen Brown came in to break it up, and Terry Rozier put a body on Nance. After a review, the referees called technicals on Rozier, Nance Jr. and Morris.

