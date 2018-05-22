2018 NBA Playoffs
Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr honored for on-court excellence, media cooperation

The Associated Press

May 22, 2018 12:51 AM ET

Steve Kerr also won the award in 2015.

Golden State's Steve Kerr has won the Rudy Tomjanovich Award, given to an NBA coach in recognition of his cooperation with media and fans, as well as excellence on the court.

The Professional Basketball Writers Association announced the winner Tuesday. The award is named for Tomjanovich, the former Houston Rockets coach.

Kerr, who also won the award in 2015, beat out fellow finalists Brad Stevens of Boston, Mike D'Antoni of Houston, Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers and Steve Clifford of Charlotte in voting by PBWA members.

The Warriors have won two of the last three NBA titles under Kerr and have a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference finals over Houston. The PBWA said Kerr encourages players to express themselves and is generous with his time with the working press.
 

