Golden State's Andre Iguodala (knee) listed as doubtful for Game 4

If the Golden Staten Warriors want to take a 3-1 lead against the Houston Rockets they may have to do it without Andre Iguodala, who is suffering from knee soreness.

The Warriors forward is listed as doubtful for Tuesday night's Game 4 Oracle Arena in Oakland.

David Aldridge reports that Iguodala banged knees with James Harden in the second half of Game 3 on Sunday night.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reports Iguodala will undergo an X-Ray. If they come back clean, he could be upgraded. The bruise reportedly is slightly below Iguodala's left knee cap.