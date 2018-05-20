2018 NBA Draft
Top Draft prospect Luka Doncic leads Real Madrid to EuroLeague title

From NBA media reports

May 20, 2018 5:58 PM ET

NBA prospect Luka Doncic scored 15 points as Real Madrid took down defending champion Fenerbahce Istanbul 85-80 in Sunday’s final in Belgrade. It was the 10th league crown for Real Madrid.

The 19-year old also became the youngest player to win Final Four MVP. On Friday, he was named the season’s most valuable player.

The Slovenian, who could be the NBA's first overall selection in next month's Draft, said on Thursday he was unsure about his plans next season. The Phoenix Suns, which won the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, could be interested in the guard because of his ties with new head coach Igor Kokoskov, who coached Slovenia to the EuroBasket 2017 championship.

When asked asked by ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on his next move he said: "I will tell about all at the right time, right now I just want to celebrate with my team. Soon I will tell."

 

