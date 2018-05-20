Bad shot selections early doom Boston Celtics in Game 3

CLEVELAND – On their first three possessions of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday, the Boston Celtics took three bad shots.

Three pull-up, mid-range jumpers, with plenty of time left on the shot clock, from three different Celtics. First Jayson Tatum, then Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier. It didn't matter that one of the three shots (Rozier's) went in. What mattered was the quality of the attempts.

The Celtics certainly aren't the Houston Rockets regarding mid-range shots. They were right around the league average (19 percent) in the percentage of their shots that came from between the paint and the 3-point line. But they're playing the league's 29th-ranked defense in this series. Better shots can be found with energy and execution.

That never came on Saturday. Three shots do not determine a game, but they can exemplify it pretty well. The Celtics started out flat (scoring just four points on their first 13 possessions) and stayed that way in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 116-86 victory, which made this a 2-1 series.

Cleveland cruised in Game 3, dominating Boston 116-86 to trim its series deficit to 2-1.

Not even Marcus Smart could give his team an energy lift on this night. In fact, he contributed to a turnover (via a miscommunication with Rozier) on his first offensive possession after entering the game midway through the first. By the end of the opening period, Celtics coach Brad Stevens had already turned to Guerschon Yabusele and Greg Monroe to find a spark that would never come.

Two teams played this game and the Cavs were clearly better on both ends of the floor, as opposed to Games 1 and 2. Stevens didn't want to put the 30-point loss (the Celtics' worst of the season in regard to point differential) all on his guys.

"We were clearly not the harder-playing, more connected team tonight," he said. "Cleveland was, and they deserve all the credit for that. I thought they played a great game. They came out and really moved it and were really tough, got into us defensively."

The start wasn't everything and Stevens' team isn't uncomfortable with early deficits. No team has won more games after trailing by double-digits than the Celtics. They have done so 18 times this season, including in Game 2 of this series, when they came back from an 11-point deficit late in the second quarter. But not once did they look like a team that would make a rally on Saturday. The Cleveland lead was 19 late in the first quarter and was never less than 15 after the 6:50 mark of the second.