Competitive playmaker Troy Brown looking to land in right system in NBA

Whatever team takes Oregon’s Troy Brown in the NBA Draft is going to get a competitor. He comes by that elusive trait naturally.

Browns parents were college athletes. Both played sports at Texas A&M-Kingsville, where they met. Troy Brown, Sr. was an undersized power forward.

“He wasn’t gifted with height,” Brown, Jr. says. “To be an undersized four-man, he had to work harder than most guys. He wanted to go out and get every rebound, and to do that, he had to outwork his opponents. He taught me the value of hard work, of having a work ethic. He taught me to stay in the gym and be a gym rat.”

The 6-foot-7 Brown’s mother Lynn ran track and played volleyball. From her, Brown says, he inherited his athletic ability.

Here’s something else that’s important to note about Brown’s parents. They’re both corrections officers in Nevada.

It came as no surprise that the Brown’s children were athletes, and good ones. Oldest daughter Janae won the shot put at the 2002 National Junior Olympics. She was 12 at the time. Brown’s other sister Jada, also older than him, won a Nevada high school basketball championship at Centennial High School and was also chosen the state’s player of the year in 2011. She played four years at Kansas.

“That was a very competitive environment to grow up in,” Brown says. “My sisters did their fair share of picking on me when I was younger. But they also took me under their wings. I watched them grow and I saw their successes, and their mistakes. They gave me inspiration.”

Brown tinkered with soccer and track, but there was never any doubt he was going to play basketball. His father didn’t push him into the game, but he provided helpful tools along the way. At three, Brown, Jr. was already dunking on a toy plastic rim, jumping off furniture to heighten the degree of difficulty and foreshadowing a day when he would throw down a vicious slam over future Duke star and lottery pick Marvin Bagley.

Once Brown, Jr. decided basketball was his game, he dropped all other sports and committed himself. Obviously, his father also gave him an appreciation for great players of the past. Young Brown became a film junkie, watching everything he could get his hands on. Larry Bird and Penny Hardaway were two favorites. Brown studied their every move.

“The thing that stood out about those guys was whether they were making plays for teammates or creating for themselves, they were always playing downhill,” Brown says. “Larry Bird wasn’t the most athletic player, but he knew how to use his body to finish at the rim, and he had a lot of counter moves in his repertoire.”