Mohamed Bamba brings big wingspan, bigger confidence to NBA Draft

When it comes to opponents' shot attempts, few things are out of reach for Texas product Mohamed Bamba. The seven-foot big man averaged 3.7 blocks per contest in his lone season with the Longhorns, good for fourth-best in the nation.

Part of the reason for that success was revealed at Thursday's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. There, measurements revealed that Bamba possessed a 7-foot-10 wingspan -- by far the longest in Combine history.

Scouts have been salivating over Bamba's potential some time, leading to him being projected as a sure-fire top 10 pick -- perhaps even top 5 -- at next month's NBA Draft.

Bamba, however, feels that anything less than No. 1 would be selling short on his extremely long dimensions and potential.

"Absolutely I should be the No. 1 pick," he told reporters, including AZ Central's Scott Bordow. "I do more, but I require less, both on the court and off the court. I feel as if I'm the most efficient guy in this draft class."

Mohamed Bamba on if he should be considered for top pick: “Absolutely I should be the No. 1 pick. I do more but I require less, both on the court and off the court. I feel as if I’m the most efficient guy in this draft class.” — scott bordow (@sbordow) May 17, 2018

Bamba's point on efficiency is underlined by his 54.1 percent shooting mark from the field at Texas -- despite hitting just 27.5 percent on 1.7 3-point attempts per contest.

Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton, widely presumed as the favorite to go No. 1, shot 61.2 percent overall and 34.3 percent from three (1.0 attempts per game).

The Phoenix Suns, who are thin at center, hold the No. 1 pick after winning Tuesday's NBA Draft Lottery.