TNT's coverage of Warriors-Rockets most-watched West finals Game 1 ever

TNT’s exclusive coverage of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals Game 1 – the Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets – averaged 8.8 million total viewers to deliver the network’s most-watched WCF Game 1 of all time. Last night’s telecast is the most-viewed WCF Game 1 across any network since Lakers/Kings in 2002.

The network’s Warriors/Rockets telecast – peaking with an average of 10 million viewers from 10:45-11 p.m. ET – is up 38% over TNT’s presentation of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 (Cleveland/Boston, 6.4 million viewers) and 9% when compared with last year’s WCF Game 1 (Warriors/Spurs, 8.1 million viewers).

Last night’s WCF Game 1 telecast was the #1 program of the night across all of television (cable and broadcast) and, including the iconic Inside the NBA post-game show (3.0 overnight rating), delivered the top two programs of the night across all of cable television, based on metered markets.

Additional highlights include:

WCF Game 1 Garners Significant Growth Across All Demos

TNT’s Warriors/Rockets telecast has generated double-digit increases across all core demos, including a 25% increase in People 18-34 and 21% in Men 18-34 vs. the 2017 NBA ECF Game 1 on TNT. Last night’s WCF Game 1 is also up approximately 20% or higher over last year’s WCF Game 1.

Most-Watched NBA Game on Cable TV Since 2016

Last night’s WCF Game 1 on TNT registered the most-watched NBA game across any network on cable television since Game 7 of the 2016 WCF on TNT (Warriors/Thunder).

TNT #1 Network in Primetime

The NBA Playoff on TNT have led the network to cable’s #1 ranking in primetime over the past four-week period, based on an average of nearly three million viewers in that particular telecast window (8-11 p.m. ET).

TNT’s Most Watched NBA Playoffs Coverage Since 2014

The NBA Playoffs on TNT continue to generate the network’s most-watched playoffs coverage since 2014.

WCF Game 1 Top Local Markets

Top local markets for last night’s Rockets/Warriors telecast – San Francisco (21.5 rating), Houston (14.7), New Orleans (11.6), Sacramento (10.8) and Birmingham (9.2).

Turner’s TVE Platform Sets Record Consumption

Watch TNT, Turner’s TV Everywhere platform for the network, generated an all-time record for total minutes of consumption during last night’s WCF Game 1.

Significant Growth Across Turner’s NBA Social Channels

Content published across NBA on TNT and NBA TV social channels has generated an 82% gain in video views and a 64% increase in engagements and compared to last year’s corresponding Conference Finals

TNT is home to more than 40 NBA Playoff games – the most of any network – including First Round and Conference Semifinals action and the exclusive presentation of the 2018 NBA Western Conference Finals.