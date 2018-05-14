Tickets on sale for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018

NEW YORK -- The NBA today announced ticket availability for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 to be held from July 6-17 in Las Vegas. General admission tickets and select reserved and courtside seats are on sale now at NBATickets.com. Fans can watch a full day of games by purchasing general admission tickets, which are $35 for adults and $25 for children and seniors.

All 30 teams will compete in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 – the first time the entire league will be represented at the annual showcase for up-and-coming talent. The event will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 is expected to feature all the top picks from NBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm, which will be held on Thursday, June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The complete draft order will be set after NBA Draft Lottery 2018 presented by State Farm on Tuesday, May 15 in Chicago.

With every NBA team participating, MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 will expand to 12 days and 82 games. Teams will compete in three preliminary games before being seeded in a tournament that culminates with the Championship Game on Tuesday, July 17. Each team will play at least five games and as many as eight.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 set records for total attendance (127,843) and single-day attendance (17,500). In addition, ESPN and NBA TV combined to televise the most-viewed NBA Summer League ever, averaging 227,000 daily viewers (up 29 percent from 2016).

Complete game and broadcast schedules for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 will be announced at a later date.