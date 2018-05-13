For one game, Celtics' Marcus Morris backs up talk on containing Cavaliers' LeBron James

BOSTON – It’s one thing for a player like Marcus Morris to back up what he said heading into his team’s playoff series against LeBron James.

It’s another thing for him to have said it at all.

Yes, the order of those sentences might seem reversed from what you’d normally expect. And yet Morris – a no-nonsense, 6-foot-9, seventh-year forward for the Celtics – might have contributed as much to Boston’s 108-83 victory by what he said Saturday as by what he actually did Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden.

Morris was terrific as the point of the Celtics’ defensive spear against James, Pest No. 1 for a defensive unit that bothered the Cleveland Cavaliers’ superstar into one of his poorest playoff performances in recent memory.

Having led the Cavs in scoring in each of their first 11 postseason games this spring, and reaching at least 20 points in each, James managed neither: He finished with 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting (0-of-5 on threes), second for a change to Kevin Love’s 17 points. He had seven rebounds and nine assists, but James also was responsible for seven turnovers. When James was guarded by Morris on 24 plays, he scored only five points on 2-of-6 shooting.

And he was a minus-32 in a game his team lost by 25.

Morris capped that performance in his first playoff start for the Celtics by posting a better stats line than the Cavs’ and arguably the NBA’s MVP. In 34 minutes, the native of Philadelphia nicknamed “Mook” scored 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting, hit three of his four 3-point attempts and grabbed 10 rebounds. He navigated early foul trouble, too, sticking around even after he picked up two personals in the first quarter and a third in the second.

And still, for all that in-game, on-the-parquet production, Morris’ most notable move might have come the day before. That’s when he talked about meeting the challenge of guarding James – solo, in tandem or as part of a mob – and didn’t blink.

Other Celtics were watching and listening, after all. Young teammates. Guys for whom the idea of facing the great LeBron James – in his eighth consecutive conference finals, within sniffing distance of his eighth straight Finals appearance, with a full head of steam and a team fully oiled and lubed after two playoff rounds – might be a wee daunting.

But there was Morris (gasp!) talking about the matchup and brimming with confidence.

“Personally, I think I'm probably the best guy defending him in the league, outside of Kawhi [Leonard of the Spurs],” Morris said.

He didn’t stop there. He talked about drawing James as his primary cover two years ago, when he was with Detroit and the Cavaliers swept the Pistons out of the 2016 first round.