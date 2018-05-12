Point grad: Cavs' George Hill receives diploma during NBA playoffs

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) -- George Hill has gone from point guard to point grad in the NBA playoffs.

Cleveland's starting guard was excused from practice on Saturday to receive his degree from IUPUI. As his Cavaliers teammates got in one last workout before heading to Boston for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Hill took part in graduation ceremonies at the school in Indianapolis.

The 32-year-old Hill received his degree from the School of Liberal Arts. He was one of two student speakers to address the new graduates. Hill played for the Jaguars from 2004-08.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Hill would rejoin the team in time for the series opener Sunday against the Celtics.

Hill joined the Cavs in February, coming over in a trade from Sacramento. He was slowed by back spasms and missed three games in the first round of the playoff against Indiana. But he returned and played a key role in Cleveland's four-game sweep of Toronto.