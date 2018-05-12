Golden State Warriors set to face toughest opponent during championship era with Houston Rockets standing in way

This is a Western Conference chokehold not seen since the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal Lakers, a run of dominance that could produce a fourth straight conference title and maybe a third NBA title as well. The Steve Kerr Warriors are indeed living well.

Except: The lone hiccup could be on the horizon.

The Houston Rockets perhaps have the best chance to do what others couldn’t: Prevent the Warriors from playing into June. They loom as the greatest conference threat to the Warriors’ dynasty, a status that was anointed last summer when they grabbed Chris Paul, who blended well with resident ball-hawk James Harden, and that status remained unchanged since Opening Night when they beat the Warriors.

This isn’t the official NBA Finals, as much as the hype would like you to believe, but it is the People’s Playoff Series because there’s just so much to see. The chance of witnessing fun basketball is very high, along with a series that could go the limit.

But what’s really snatching everyone’s imagination and attention is the fair chance that the Warriors could … lose. Yes, the team that’s carving out a place among the best in the last two decades is about to be engaged in a stare-down, and as Kerr admitted, the Warriors are “definitely threatened” by what the Rockers are packing.

That said, the Warriors are 36-8 in the West the last three post-seasons and only once faced elimination, so they do have that going for them, along with Draymond and Steph and Durant and Klay.

Here’s how we rank the five most formidable West opponents for the Warriors in the Kerr Era, four of whom couldn’t pull it off. Will the fifth follow suit?

A look back at the 2017-18 Warriors and Rockets.

1. Rockets (2018 Conference Finals). The reasons Houston rates No. 1 on this list is fairly obvious, in case you’re just now tuning into the NBA season. They’re the only top-seed to see the Warriors in this run; James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela are 50-5 together in the lineup; they bring the offensive punch that’s equal to or a shade better than the Warriors; they have home court advantage and of course they were exclusively Built For This.

Basically: They’re spooky.

The Rockets can cause a handful of potential matchup problems and the Mad Professor Mike D’Antoni can sample three or four lineups designed to locate a Golden State weakness or vulnerable spot. The Rockets can run the floor, go half-court with pick-and-rolls and yes, you might have heard they can shoot threes. Virtually anyone who suits up with the exception of Capela can drill from deep, although some better than others.

And thanks to assistant coach Jeff Bzdelik, the D is better than ever, although not quite at the Warriors’ level when the defending champs are locked in.

The Warriors can’t afford too many bad lapses because the Rockets can make you pay for your mistakes. And for the first time, the Warriors will start on the road to begin a West playoff series.

In the 2016, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were opponents in the Western Conference Final.

2. Thunder (2016 Conference Finals, 4-3 Warriors). Amazing when you consider how much of the Warriors’ legacy was riding on this series, in retrospect. If Oklahoma City doesn’t blow a 3-1 lead, maybe Kevin Durant stays and the shift in power strays from Golden State and the Durant-Russell Westbrook-Victor Oladipo Thunder are the new bullies on the block.

But: They did blow that 3-1 lead, and here we are, Warriors making history while Westbrook is muttering to himself on his own private island.

The series came down to a pair of pivotal Game 6 moments: Klay Thompson going scorched earth at Oklahoma City while Durant and Westbrook brain-lock their way around the floor. After Thompson dropped a blistering 41 points in his greatest game ever, and KD and Russ combined to shoot 20-for-58, and Russ has three turnovers in the final 55 seconds, OKC was totally numb getting on that plane to Oakland for Game 7. The Thunder weren’t mentally prepared for that flight or that elimination game.

The one argument against putting OKC here at 2 is they were the No. 3 seed and the Warriors handled them easily in the regular season, winning all three games. But LaMarcus Aldridge disappeared after scoring 79 points in the first two games in the OKC-Spurs semifinal. Also, consider the Spurs perhaps would’ve been too clever to blow 3-1 to the Warriors had they been in that same position.

Fun fact here: Since losing three games in that conference final against the Warriors, Durant hasn’t lost three post-season games with the Warriors.

Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies took the Warriors to six games in the Warriors' run to their 2015 title.

3. Grizzlies (2015 Conference semifinals, 4-2 Warriors). Surprised to see Memphis here? Well, the Grizzlies in their Grindhouse prime were once a headache for the Warriors because they slowed the game to a crawl and pushed Golden State around. Imagine this: Golden State averaged barely more than 100 points in this six-game series and the Grizzlies held a 2-1 lead to become only the second team to gain a lead on the Warriors in a playoff series since the fun began in Oakland.

The signature play of the series was Steph Curry’s three-quarters-court heave that beat the third quarter buzzer and shell-shocked Memphis in the series clinching game.

Before that, however, the Warriors bore the welts from too much Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph. Fortunately for Golden State, Tony Allen developed a hamstring injury, sparing the Warriors additional lumps, although the Warriors did expose Allen by letting him shoot freely.

A footnote here: Golden State played the Rockets in the conference finals but this was the Harden-Dwight Howard Rockets and by then were already showing signs of self-disintegration. The Rockets didn’t put up a fight, losing in five games, and Harden was so miserable near the end that he shot two-for-11 in the clincher. So, no, that Rockets team doesn’t rate ahead of Memphis even though they went further.

Golden State Warriors sweep San Antonio in 2017.

4. Spurs (2017 Conference Finals, 4-0 Warriors). Wait, a team that was swept gets the top-five treatment? Well, that says plenty about the Warriors, in that they’ve flattened most challengers, but also about the circumstances regarding the Spurs in that series.

Well, actually, there was only one circumstance: Kawhi Leonard’s third quarter Game 1 ankle roll that sat him for good; he had 26 points and eight rebounds at the time.

Historians will always remind you the Spurs were cruising at the time, leading by as much as 25 points and shoving the Warriors into an unfamiliar corner. Yes, it was just one game, yet the Spurs had Leonard, who was blossoming into a full-blown star; a batch of wise (but admittedly not so scary) vets in Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili; and Gregg Popovich, perhaps the game’s greatest coach ever. They would’ve figure a way to insert some drama at the very least.

But everything flipped when Leonard fell. The Warriors rallied to win that game by two points and the shoulders of LaMarcus Aldridge weren’t sturdy enough to carry San Antonio the rest of the series. Aldridge failed spectacularly as a solo act and the Spurs went swiftly.

The Warriors figured out the Pelicans' puzzle and took series in five games.

5. Pelicans (2018 Conference semifinals, 4-1 Warriors). What a difference a year makes. Right around this time in 2017 the Pelicans were sitting at home and wondering if this new big man experiment between Anthony Davis and the newly-arrived DeMarcus Cousins would work. Well: New Orleans entered this series without Cousins (Achilles) and with a recharged Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday, a renewed Niko Mirotic and a completely new and perhaps refreshing style of play sans Boogie.

Plus, they ran the Blazers off the floor in the first round and if nothing else presented an intriguing threat for the Warriors. Golden State had to game plan for a superstar in Davis while not neglecting his help, especially Rondo and Holiday, who torched the Portland guards.

The Warriors finally figured out the Pelicans in five games, although most of them had nervous fourth quarters, and maybe Golden State’s motivation to keep the series as short as possible had something to do with the team waiting on deck.

Next up, the No. 1 threat.

