Kerr: Golden State Warriors 'definitely threatened' by Houston Rockets

The Warriors have the rings, the experience and the hunger for more. They also, however, have a healthy respect for their Western Conference finals opponent.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr anticipates that his players will have the appropriate motivaiton required to make a fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. The road to do so goes through top-seeded Houston this year, a team that features a star point guard (Chris Paul) and head coach (Mike D'Antoni) bent on making their first Finals appearance.

Kerr believes the Warriors have the proper mentality to meet the Rockets' challenge head-on.

"They are taking the challenge and they're embracing it," Kerr told reporters on Thursday. "But we seem to be at our best when we are threatened. That's been kind of the M.O. of this team, and we're definitely threatened."

Steve Kerr asked about the Rockets title hunger compared to the Warriors, who have two, so maybe not as much hunger: "I like where we are. Our guys have rings. That's a good position to be in." pic.twitter.com/ggzSS6GZhZ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 10, 2018

The Warriors, however, to be as confident as they are careful entering the matchup between the top two teams of the Western Conference. Kerr pointed to the team's winning experience -- and desire to earn more of it -- as a point in Golden State's favor.

"Our guys have rings," Kerr reminded reporters. "That's a good position to be in."

"We're going to go in here knowing we're the defending champs, knowing we got a couple of championships here the last few years," Kerr added. "Let's go get another one. It's a nice feeling to have and to go into a series with."

Game 1 of the best-of-seven series is on Monday.